Anthologies rule the roost on OTT

New Delhi, August 5, 2021

Sweet romantic tales that make your heart go aflutter, slice-of-life stories that tug at your heart strings or satiristic tales that give a peek into human imperfections. Anthologies encompassing stories covering a whole gamut of human emotions have been a predominant genre on the digital screen in the last few years.

The last few years have seen anthologies on a wide range of themes entertain viewers on various digital platforms.

Anthologies like Lust Stories, The Stories of Rabindranath Tagore, Ajeeb Dastaans, Ray, Chutzpah and Feels Like ishq have been streamed on various OTT platforms in recent years.

The year 2018 saw the release of Lust Stories, an anthology of four stories that shed light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian woman.

Released on Netflix in June, 2018, Lust Stories, based on the concept of the 2013 anthology film Bombay Talkies. Com, consisted of four short film segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.

Co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology featured an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar.

The anthology comprised stories of women exploring their sexuality.

The anthology comprised stories of a woman college professor engaging in a one night stand with a student of hers as part of a mission to explore her own sexuality, a maid having a sequel relationship with her employer who is heartbroken over fixing of his marriage with a girl from an affluent family, a woman banker having an extra-marital affair with her husband's close friend and a woman school teacher who is dissatisfied with the sexual relationship with her husband.

Lust Stories is the second of three anthology films from Johar, Banerjee, Akhtar and Kashyap, being preceded by Bombay Talkies in 2013 and followed by Ghost Stories in 2020, the latter also being released on Netflix.

The anthology was nominated for two Awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards; Best TV Movie or Miniseries and Best Actress for Radhika Apte.

The year 2019 saw the streaming of The Stories of Rabindranath Tagore, an anthology comprising 26 short stories by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Set in Bengal in the 1920s, the stories focused on human shortcomings and idiosyncrasies. The anthology , streamed on Netflix, also sought to highlight stories of women looking to carve their own identities while living in a conservative social set up.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the stories were adapted from Tagore's classics like Chokher Bali, Atithi, Maanbhanjan, Detective, Kabuliwala, Shasti, Nastanirh, Khokababur Pratyabartan, Samapti, Chhuti, Tyaag, Sampatti Samarpan, Dui Bon, Strir Patra, Aparichita, Kankal, Musalmaner Golpo, Shesh Rokkha, Monihara and Daliya.

The anthology featured an ensemble cast comprising Radhika Apte, Bhanu Uday, Tara Alisha Berry, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Shah, Amrita Puri, Rahul Bagga, Joy Sengupta, Savita Prabhune, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Amrita Bagchi, Anupriya Goenka, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Shreya Narayan, Kranti Prakash Jha and Abhishek Tewari.

The series won applause from audiences as well as critics.

The year 2021 has seen streaming of several anthologies on the digital screen.