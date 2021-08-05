Anthologies rule the roost on OTT
New Delhi, August 5, 2021
Sweet romantic tales that make your heart go aflutter, slice-of-life stories that tug at your heart strings or satiristic tales that give a peek into human imperfections. Anthologies encompassing stories covering a whole gamut of human emotions have been a predominant genre on the digital screen in the last few years.
The last few years have seen anthologies on a wide range of themes entertain viewers on various digital platforms.
Anthologies like Lust Stories, The Stories of Rabindranath Tagore, Ajeeb Dastaans, Ray, Chutzpah and Feels Like ishq have been streamed on various OTT platforms in recent years.
The year 2018 saw the release of Lust Stories, an anthology of four stories that shed light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian woman.
Released on Netflix in June, 2018, Lust Stories, based on the concept of the 2013 anthology film Bombay Talkies. Com, consisted of four short film segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.
Co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology featured an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar.
The anthology comprised stories of women exploring their sexuality.
The anthology comprised stories of a woman college professor engaging in a one night stand with a student of hers as part of a mission to explore her own sexuality, a maid having a sequel relationship with her employer who is heartbroken over fixing of his marriage with a girl from an affluent family, a woman banker having an extra-marital affair with her husband's close friend and a woman school teacher who is dissatisfied with the sexual relationship with her husband.
Lust Stories is the second of three anthology films from Johar, Banerjee, Akhtar and Kashyap, being preceded by Bombay Talkies in 2013 and followed by Ghost Stories in 2020, the latter also being released on Netflix.
The anthology was nominated for two Awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards; Best TV Movie or Miniseries and Best Actress for Radhika Apte.
The year 2019 saw the streaming of The Stories of Rabindranath Tagore, an anthology comprising 26 short stories by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
Set in Bengal in the 1920s, the stories focused on human shortcomings and idiosyncrasies. The anthology , streamed on Netflix, also sought to highlight stories of women looking to carve their own identities while living in a conservative social set up.
Directed by Anurag Basu, the stories were adapted from Tagore's classics like Chokher Bali, Atithi, Maanbhanjan, Detective, Kabuliwala, Shasti, Nastanirh, Khokababur Pratyabartan, Samapti, Chhuti, Tyaag, Sampatti Samarpan, Dui Bon, Strir Patra, Aparichita, Kankal, Musalmaner Golpo, Shesh Rokkha, Monihara and Daliya.
The anthology featured an ensemble cast comprising Radhika Apte, Bhanu Uday, Tara Alisha Berry, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Shah, Amrita Puri, Rahul Bagga, Joy Sengupta, Savita Prabhune, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Amrita Bagchi, Anupriya Goenka, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Shreya Narayan, Kranti Prakash Jha and Abhishek Tewari.
The series won applause from audiences as well as critics.
The year 2021 has seen streaming of several anthologies on the digital screen.
These include Ajeeb Daastaans, an anthology exploring uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships, on Netflix in April,
It consists of four short film segments directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta, Ajeeb Daastaans features an ensemble cast comprising Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manav Kaul, Inayat Verma and Abhishek Banerjee.
Comprising short story segments Majnu, Kilauna, Geeli Pucchi and Ankahi, the Ajeeb Daastaans explore surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships.
While Majnu featured Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead, Khilauna, directed by Raj Mehta, features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles.
The third short story segment Geeli Pucchi featured Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead while the fourth short story Ankahi featured Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.
Produced by by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Productions in association with Netflix, Ajeeb Daastaans consists of stories that explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story takes viewers on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.
Amidst the celebration of the birth centenary of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray, an upcoming anthology of short stories by the Cannes and National film award winner this year evoked tremendous buzz among cinelovers.
Ray, an anthology of short stories by the celebrated filmmaker, premiered on Netflix on June 25.
The stories cover a wide range of human emotions, including ego, envy, revenge and betrayal, through which Ray brings to light human vulnerabilities.
The stories -- Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa, Forget Me Not, Behripiya and Spotlight -- have been adapted for the screen by noted filmmakers Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherjee and Vasan Bala.
The stories traverse diverse genres, from satires to psychological thrillers.
The anthology features an ensemble cast comprising accomplished actors Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Bidita Bag, Radhika Madan, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Abhishek Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.
The month of July saw streaming of anthologies Feels like Ishq and Chutzpah.
Feels Like ishq, streaming on Netflix, features stories on the theme of "love at first sight" between two strangers.
Feels Like Ishq comprises stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar and Sachin Kundalkar.
The stories capture the lovely feeling of being drawn towards a stranger you happen to meet in unforeseen circumstances - violins playing and a cool breeze blowing in the background - and sweet sensation of love catching you unawares.
Feels Like Ishq features popular actors like Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur.
Devrath Sagar is the creative director of Feel Like Ishq, which has been produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.
Executive producers of the series are Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran of Mutant Films and Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Jennifer Vasquez of Awesomeness TV.
July 23 also witnessed the premiere of Chutzpah, an anthology that explored internet culture through five interconnected stories. It is streaming on Sony Liv.
Dealing with the weird and wild universe of the web, Chutzpah showcases the power of social media and highlights the digital influence on the youth of today.
Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner of Maddock Films and directed by Simarpreet Singh , Chutzpah features Fukrey stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh along with Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan.
Varun Sharma is making his digital debut with Chutzpah.
Written by by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Chutzpah is streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Speaking about the anthology, Manjot said, "Chutzpah is a show about how we project ourselves, and the courage of being yourself on the internet."
The month of August witnesses the release of Navarasa, a Tamil-language anthology web series, on Netflix.
Created by Mani Ratnam, who collaborated with Jayendra Panchapakesan to produce the series through their respective banners Madras Talkies and Qube Cinema Technologies, Navarasa will feature nine stand-alone episodes based on the Indian concept of the Navarasas (nine emotions) .
The nine episodes represent a different emotion or rasa such as anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.
The episodes of the anthology series, to be streamed on Netflix from August 6, will be directed by Priyadarshan, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM and debutant Rathindran R. Prasad.
Navarasa will feature an ensemble cast comprising actors like Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddarth, Manikuttan, Naga Shaurya, Satish Kumar, Revathi, Atharvaa, Arvind Swami, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prayaga Martin, Ramya Nambeesan and Nedumudi Venu.
Navarasa is the second big-budget Tamil original from Netflix, after Jagame Thandhiram which was distributed by the platform.
