Actress Kirron Kher diagnosed with multiple myeloma, undergoing treatment

Mumbai, April 1, 2021

Well-known actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is under treatment, her husband and actor Anupam Kher and actor-son Sikandar Kher said today.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," the two said in a statement on Twitter.

"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."

"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," the statement added.

