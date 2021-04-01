Actor Rajinikanth chosen for 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi, April 1, 2021

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, fondly called as Thalaiva by his fans, has been chosen for the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the top honour in Indian cinema, for his contribution to the film industry.

Rajinikanth, 70, will receive the prestigious award for the year 2019 at a ceremony here on May 3, 2021.

"Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji," Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Twitter.

"His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," he said.

The jury for the award consisted of singer Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and well-known Bengali actor Biswajeet Chatterjee.

Rajinikanth has earlier been honoured by the Government with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

The award was instituted by the Government to commemorate the contribution to the industry by Dadasaheb Phalke, generally regarded as the father of Indian cinema and the maker of India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

The award was first presented in 1969, with the first recipient being actress Devika Rani.

Previous winners of the award include Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Gulzar, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kasinadhuni Viswanath and Vinod Khanna.

NNN