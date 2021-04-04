Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, April 4, 2021

Actor Govinda has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is currently under home quarantine. The actor said he is under able medical guidance.

He tested positive on Sunday morning and urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

Talking to IANS about his health, the actor said: "I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back."

The actor added: "I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care."

Earlier on Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar also updated his fans that he has tested positive for the virus.

IANS