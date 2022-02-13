17th MIFF to be held in Mumbai from May 29 to June 4

Mumbai, February 13, 2022

The 17th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation films (MIFF-2022), much awaited by filmmakers and cineastes in India and abroad, will be held at the Films Division Complex here from May 29 to June 4.

An official press release said the online entry is open from February 15 to March 15.

Filmmakers can log on here or here for entering films in different competition categories.

Films completed between 1st September, 2019 and 31st December, 2021 are eligible for entry in MIFF-2022. The Best Documentary of the Festival will receive a Golden Conch and a Rs.10 lakhs cash award.

The winning films in different categories will receive handsome cash awards, Silver Conches, trophies and certificates.

As India is celebrating "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (the 75th year of independence), the current edition of MIFF has instituted a special award for Best Short Film on the theme, India@75.

The festival will also honour a veteran personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity with the prestigious V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award carrying a cash component of Rs. 10 lakhs, a trophy and citation.

The oldest and largest festival for non-feature films in South Asia, MIFF, organized by Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and supported by Government of Maharashtra, attracts filmmakers from all over the world. Apart from competition and non-competition sections, interactive sessions like workshops, master classes, open forum and B2B sessions are major highlights of the festival, an official press release said.

"The response to the 16th edition of biennial MIFF held in 2020 was overwhelming, signifying a vibrant documentary culture in India and the world. The 16th MIFF received a record 871 entries from India and abroad and was attended by a number of prominent documentary, animation and short film makers from India and other parts of the world. The grand jury comprised eminent film personalities from France, Japan, Singapore, Canada, Bulgaria and India," the release added.

