Doordarshan set to bring back the "golden era" of television

New Delhi, March 31, 2020

Public broadcaster Doordarshan is all set to make staying at home more enjoyable for people during the lockdown, imposed as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), by bringing its golden era shows back on television including Chanakya, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati besides the ongoing Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Chanakya in 47 episodes, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is planned for daily telecast in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharti from the first week of April.

Upanishad Ganga in 52 episodes, produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is also scheduled for afternoon slots on DD Bharti from April.

Shaktimaan, the famous serial featuring Mukesh Khanna, is planned for a 1-hour daily telecast on DD National network from April at 1 PM.

Shriman Shrimati, the rib-tickling comedy produced by Markand Adhikari, is scheduled for a comeback on DD National from April in the 2 PM slot.

Krishna Kali with 18 episodes will be telecast daily at 8:30 PM on DD National.

The re-telecast of the following serials has already started from March 28. Ramayan, directed by Ramanand Sagar comprising 78 episodes(35 minutes each) and 30 episodes(30 minutes each) is being telecast on DD National every day at 9 AM and 9 PM.

Mahabharat with 97 episodes (45 minutes) is being telecast in the 12 noon and 7 PM slots. Byomkesh Bakshi with 52 episodes telecast for 1 hour daily at 11 am.

Circus with 19 episodes and featuring Shahrukh Khan is being aired at 8 PM. Hum Hain Na comprising of 60 episodes has been scheduled from March 28 as a daily serial at 10.00 PM on DD National Network.

Tu Tota Main Maina, comprising 26 episodes has been scheduled as a daily serial from March 28 everyday at0.30pm on DD National Network.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in a statement, said it was mandatory for all the DTH/Cable operators to show all the DD Channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

Non-carriage of these channels is liable for action under Section 11, 12 and 18 of the Act.

In case viewers are not able to see the desired DD Channel they can complain to the Station Head of the nearest Doordarshan Kendra or e-mail at ddpb.inform@gmail.com.

