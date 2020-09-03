Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to release on Netflix on September 18

Mumbai, September 3, 2020

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma, will release on streaming entertainment service Netflix on September 18.

Pednekar and Sen Sharma play two cousins who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision for themselves.

The film encapsulates their unique bond through a series of interesting events as the two feisty, quirky women search for their freedom and find their own way in the world.

Sen Sharma plays the role of Dolly. Speaking of her character, the actor said, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often -- a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It’s her journey of realization and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride.”

Pednekar as Kajal aka Kitty is the quintessential small-town girl who comes to the city, expecting all her dreams to magically come true. Life, unfortunately, has other plans. “With a head full of dreams and aspirations along with a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality,” said Pednekar.

The film has been written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, who had earlier made "Lipstick Under My Burkha". It was slated for a theatrical release but this could not materialise because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

