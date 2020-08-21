Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Aslam Khan passes away, had tested COVID-positive

Mumbai, August 21, 2020

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Aslam Khan passed away on Friday. He was 88 and was battling COVID-19.

Aslam Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 16 and passed away early on Friday morning.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of the veteran actor, took to Twitter to make the announcement and then Dilip Kumar re-tweeted the news.

"@TheDilipKumar Dilip Saab's youngest brother, Aslam Khan, passed away this morning at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqui wrote.

Dilip Kumar's second brother Ehsan Khan is still in hospital battling the novel coronavirus.

The two brothers of the thespian were rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers had been kept under artificial breathing support.

About Ehsan Khan, Farooqui told IANS: "Ehsan Khan is still under observation at Lilavati. He's ok. I wouldn't say he's recovered much yet. We are all praying."

About the veteran actor, he said: "Dilip Saab is doing well. He's been under home quarantine since March."

IANS