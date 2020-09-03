Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan passes away

Mumbai, September 3, 2020

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who was battling COVID-19, passed away at a hospital here this morning,

He was 90.

Ehsan Khan's death has come two weeks after the youngest brother of the legendary actor, Aslam Khan, had died on August 21.

"Dilip Saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Pls pray for them. Posted by @FAISALmouthshut on behalf of #DilipKumar," a post on the actor's Twitter page said.

The Twitter page of Dilip Kumar, 97, is handled by Faisal Farooqui, a family friend.

Both Aslam Khan and Ehsan Khan had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital here on August 16 after complaining of breathlessness.

Sources said Ehsan Khan had co-morbidities like hypertension and Alzheimer's.

