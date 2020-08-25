Delhi teenager Vedant Jadia signed by international record label

New Delhi, August 25, 2020

Vedant Jadia, a 16-year-old Delhi boy, has been signed by an international music label for his debut track "VoiceMail".

The teenager was signed by the German label Jendex Records. His track will be out on August 28 and featured on all digital platforms via Jendex Records.

Jendex Records is an audio visual music promotion record label curating a unique selection of good music.

“To be signed by an international label like Jendex Records is a dream come true,” said Vedant. "I want to prove that age is just a number to reach our goals. Yes. It required a lot of hard work and determination and many sleepless nights. Jendex has given me the right motivation to go even further.”

Vedant, who has won several recognitions and awards, began his musical journey from the age of 6. In 2015 he was awarded the Youngest Professionally certified DJ award by Skratch DJ Academy, India’s leading music academy. He learned drumming from YouTube videos and became a professional drummer. In December 2018 he was invited to play drums at the launch of Vibrant Goa and was awarded for his performance by Goa Chief Minister of the State Pramod Sawant.

As a professional DJ at the age of 11, his skilful mixing of different genres of music to make a smashing end-product was honed by his hard work and determination. Four years later he went back to Skratch DJ Academy to become a professional certified music producer at the age of just 16 years.

He completed various other production courses with various complex software to sharpen his talent in different genres, with Electro Dance Music (EDM) as his favourite. Vedant is now proficient in digital marketing, performing and organising various events.

NNN