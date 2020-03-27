DD National to retelecast "Ramayana" from Saturday

New Delhi, March 27, 2020

Public broadcaster Doordarshan National will retelecast "Ramayana", the popular teleserial of the mid-1980s, from March 28 for the benefit of people who are forced to stay indoors because of the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

DD National will telecast one episode in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.

"Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm," Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Created and directed by the late eminent filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, Ramayana is a 78-part television adaptation of the ancient epic of the same name, starring Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita. Other actors include Sunil Lahiri, Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi. It was first aired on Doordarshan during 1987-88.

The serial attracted unprecedented viewership and streets across the country would be deserted during its telecast on Sunday mornings.

NNN