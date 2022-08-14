'Maru Man Mor Bani Thanghaat Kare Re' … Remembering Zaverchand Meghani in his 125th birth anniversary year

Vadodara, August 14, 2022

On August 7-8-9, the air in Vadodara reverberated with the immortal lyrics of Rashtriya Shayar, Zaverchand Meghani, sung, danced and presented through different activities (painting, poem recitation) by more than 750 students of 125 local schools and institutions teaching dance and music.

The occasion was a 3-day festival, The Unsung Hero, a celebration of the 125th birth anniversary year of this well-loved poet of Gujarat and Saurashtra, organized and conceptualised by the Anjali Memorial Committee and funded by the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities, Government of Gujarat and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

The three-day event was held at Sir Sayaji Nagar Auditorium and open to all. The programme was attended by Pinaki Meghani, the poet’s grandson, Abheysinh Rathod, the popular "Meghani" voice, and Mayank Dave, who specializes in studio recording of folk performance culture, amongst other dignitaries.

Zaverchand Meghani (1896-1947) was a prolific poet, writer and translator. He documented the folklore of Saurashtra and organized it into several compilations. He wrote short stories, novels, plays and travelogues, and was also the editor of Phoolchhab, a popular newspaper published from Rajkot and still read today. Most of his writing was also fired by the zeal of patriotism, nation-building and a call to fight for independence. It was no wonder that Mahatma Gandhi blessed him with the title of Rashtriya Shayar. Meghani unfortunately passed away on March 9, just a few months before Independence.

Says Dr. Parul Shah of the Anjali Memorial Committee, “Our programme was designed to create awareness about the cultural contribution of Zaverchand Meghani and to inculcate an understanding of that contribution in the present school-going generation. Meghani’s literary work is mainly projected through the folklore of Gujarat, but it can be presented by classical and creative performance and through the visual arts as well. That is what this programme demonstrated!”

She was ably assisted in this endeavor by Dr. Divya Patel of Divyanjali Art and Cultural Centre and Mahesh Pandya of Kaustubha Events. The programme elicited an enthusiastic response from schools and they were given a little over three weeks to prepare their presentations.

Poems and other writings by Meghani were identified by the Anjali Memorial Committee and distributed to participating institutions via a lucky draw. Most schools presented dance-dramas and group dances, and it was required that the performers speak or sing the lines themselves, loudly, clearly and in tune; those institutions which taught classical dance and music were required to interpret the Meghani writing in classical style only. It was a challenge, accepted sportingly and interpreted by the children in many imaginative ways!