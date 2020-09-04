Christie’s announces sales for Asian Art Week New York, September 2020

Japanese and Korean Art

22 September 2020 | 10am

Christie’s sale of Japanese Art and Korean Art spans 250 lots of classical to modern and contemporary works. Highlighting the Japanese section is an important pair of six-panel screens by Kano Tsunenobu (1636-1713), Chrysanthemums Blooming in a Garden ($150,000-250,000) along with a superb offering of prints by Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), Kitagawa Utamaro (1753-1806), and Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), including “Red Fuji” ($100,000-200,000) and “The Great Wave” ($150,000-250,000). Other Japanese highlights include important lacquers, screens, and metalworks as well as a selection of modern and contemporary painting. Featured Korean works include a blue and white porcelain jar with three worthies playing weiqi, Joseon dynasty ($250,000-500,000); and an impressive eight-panel screen attributed to Kim Hongdo (1745-1806), titled Hunting Scene ($100,000-200,000). Browse the full sale here .

A Lasting Engagement: The Jane and Kito de Boer Collection

23 September 2020 | 10am

A Lasting Engagement: The Jane and Kito de Boer Collection offers more than 150 works of Indian art from the prestigious collection of Jane and Kito de Boer. Highlights include a suite of rare works by Ganesh Pyne dating from the 1950s to the 1990s, and a range of works by Rameshwar Broota including the seminal 1982 painting, The Last Chapter ($250,000-350,000). Additional highlights include early paintings by Akbar Padamsee and Maqbool Fida Husain, alongside a strong selection of works from the Bengal School and artists like Francis Newton Souza, A. Ramachandran, Bikash Bhattacharjee and K. Laxma Goud. Contemporary works in the auction include an early painting by Atul Dodiya and a sculptural work by Anish Kapoor. The live auction is accompanied by an online sale, offering additional works from the collection between 4-25 September. Browse the full sale here .

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art

23 September 2020 | 11:30am

The sale of South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art is led by an important painting by Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, Untitled from 1983 ($2,000,000-3,000,000), that will go under the gavel for the first time and typifies his contemplative, non-objective aesthetic. Another highlight of the catalogue, Jehangir Sabavala’s widely published pastoral painting, The Peasants ($450,000-600,000), is also appearing at auction for the first time. Other highlights include exceptional examples works by of modern masters such as Tyeb Mehta’s dynamic Untitled from 1974; The Pull, a rare early work by Maqbool Fida Husain; and Candamerie, a sublime landscape from 1969 by Sayed Haider Raza. A diverse contemporary section includes works by the region’s most renowned practitioners like Nalini Malani, Shilpa Gupta and Imran Qureshi to name a few. The sale also includes the complete 1991 portfolio, House with Four Walls, by Zarina. Browse the full sale here .

Devotion in Stone: Gandharan Masterpieces from a Private Japanese Collection

23 September 2020 | 2pm

One of the most important collections of Gandharan art in private hands, Devotion in Stone: Gandharan Masterpieces from a Private Japanese Collection will offer 28 iconic and well-published examples of Buddhist figures, friezes and narrative reliefs with Japanese provenance. Highlights include a rare and magnificent gray schist triad of Buddha Shakyamuni with bodhisattvas ($600,000-800,000), one of a very few dated Gandharan works of art known; published in more than thirty publications, the triad is perhaps the most important Gandharan sculpture to come to market. The sale also features a superbly-carved large and important gray schist figure of a bodhisattva ($1,500,000-2,500,000), a monumental gray schist bust of a bodhisattva ($400,000-600,000), and a very finely-carved gray schist figure of Buddha Shakyamuni ($300,000-500,000). Browse the full sale here .

Sacred and Imperial: The James and Marilynn Alsdorf Collection : Part I

24 September 2020 | 8:30am

Christie’s New York is pleased to present Sacred and Imperial: The James and Marilynn Alsdorf Collection . Part I offers a curated cross-section of 24 of the best examples across the Alsdorfs’ most collected categories, spanning South Indian bronzes, Qing dynasty porcelain, Chinese painting, and Chinese and Japanese works of art. Featured lots include a rare and magnificent bronze figure of Shiva Tripuravijaya, South India, Tamil Nadu, Chola period, circa 1050 ($1,000,000-1,500,000); a very rare and important marble head of buddha, China, Sui dynasty, AD 550-618 ($500,000-700,000); a superb peachbloom-glazed water pot, taibai zun, China, Kangxi six-character mark in underglaze blue and of the period, 1662-1722 ($150,000-250,000); and an album of landscapes and calligraphy attributed to Zhang Ruitu. Browse Part I here .

Sacred and Imperial: The James and Marilynn Alsdorf Collection: Part II

24 September 2020 | 9:30am