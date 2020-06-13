'Choked' actor Roshan Mathew: Insecurities are exciting to portray

New Delhi, June 13, 2020

Malayalam cinema star Roshan Mathew says he prefers bringing alive a character with insecurities or flaws, instead of playing the alpha male who is just perfect.

Roshan entered Mollywood in 2016 as the antagonist in Mammootty's "Puthiya Niyamam", and has now walked into the Hindi film industry as a jobless husband grappling with insecurities and failures in Anurag Kashyap's digital film "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai".

"The insecurities that Sushant Pillai (his character in ‘Choked') has, and the mistakes he ends up making make the character interesting. I have always preferred playing somebody with insecurities or with flaws rather than playing an alpha who doesn't need to be corrected or is perfect from the beginning till the end," Roshan told IANS.

"The point where Sushant starts and he ends, a lot of ground is covered. That was exciting to play and it is not an unfamiliar territory. I am also very much in touch with my insecurities and I have been in some of the situations which Sushant is in, in one way or another, even though the context might be different. That way, there were some aspects about the role for which I could draw from my life. Insecurities are exciting to play," added the actor, who has appeared in Malayalam films like "Koode" and "Thottappan".

Talking about his experience of working in a Hindi film, Roshan said: "The project was great for me. I had a lot of fun shooting the film, which is not the case for a lot of films I have worked on."

"It was a very liberating experience. I am a sort of person who is still figuring out what my method of working is. I go through a lot of trial and error approaches with every project, and it has always been about a lot of preparation and following them strictly," said the actor, who entered the film industry with the experience of working in theatre.

"With this film, working with Anurag Kashyap (AK) and Saiyami Kher is when I relaxed a little bit and let things happen organically. I relied a lot more on my instincts because it was very easy to trust AK and his team. He didn't want me to prepare as much as I always do. I found a lot of freedom in that,' he added.

He wasn't overwhelmed about working in Bollywood.

"‘Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' had a small intimate setting, which I am already comfortable with in the Malayalam industry. It didn't feel like a big budget Bollywood project, with which I would have felt overwhelmed by. It felt comfortable," he said.

"Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai", streaming on Netflix, is the story of a middle-class housewife, who suddenly finds bundles of cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life. It also puts spotlight on how she is supporting her jobless husband.

IANS