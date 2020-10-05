'Chalte Chalte' actor Vishal Anand passes away

Mumbai, October 5, 2020

Veteran actor-filmmaker Vishal Anand has passed away in the city after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Anand died on Sunday, and the news of his demise was confirmed on Monday by trade analyst Girish Johar.

"Another Sad News... #VishalAnand ji is no more RIP. Sad News. #ChalteChalte #DilSeMileDil... both have memorable music," tweeted Johar.

Nephew of legendary actor Dev Anand, Bhishm Kohli was known by his stage name Vishal Anand. He was seen in films such as "Chalte Chalte" (1976), "Taxi Driver" (1973) and "Dil Se Mile Dil" (1978). Veejay-actor Purab Kohli is his nephew.

Vishal Anand is best recalled as the actor on whom the Kishore Kumar classics "Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna" ("Chalte Chalte") and "Yeh naina yeh kaajal" ("Dil Se Mile Dil") were picturuised. Both these immortal songs were composed by Bappi Lahiri and written by Amit Khanna.

Besides acting in "Chalte Chalte" and "Dil Se Mile Dil", Vishal Anand had produced these films. He also directed "Maine Jeena Seekh Liya" (1982), and "Kismet" (1980), besides "Dil Se Mile Dil".

IANS