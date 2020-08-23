Centre releases SOP for resumption of film, TV shooting during COVID-19 pandemic situation

New Delhi, August 23, 2020

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) today released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for resumption or conducting of film and television shooting activities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation so that all the stakeholders adopted suitable measures to restrict the transmission of the virus.

The Guiding Principles and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures for Media Production were released by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi.

The highlights of the guiding principles include the general principles given by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including, inter alia, not allowing non-essential activities in the containment zones, extra precautions to be taken by employees with high risk as also use of face covers/masks, frequent hand washing, provision of hand sanitizers, and so on.

They should also follow respiratory etiquettes specifically for Media Production, an official press release said.

The Ministry has formulated the general SOPs taking into consideration international practices notified in the sector including physical distancing, designated entry and exit for shoot locations, sanitization, the safety of staff, contact minimization and following of travel-related guidelines issued by the Home Ministry including quarantine/isolation.

Specifically, as per international practices, the face mask has been made mandatory for cast and crew except for actors in front of the camera.

The Guiding Principles and SOP may be used by all States and other stakeholders and State Governments while resuming Media Production, the Ministry said in a release.

Releasing the guidelines, Javadekar said, “the SOP follows international norms. This will help give a fillip to the industry which has been affected due to coronavirus for close to 6 months now.”

The move is also aimed at boosting the economy as the film and television sector employs a large number of people, he added.

The Minister expressed the hope that all the States will accept the SOP and implement it and add to the conditions if needed. The SOP has been issued in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

