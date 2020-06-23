'Breathe Into The Shadows': New teaser gives glimpse of storyline

Mumbai, June 23, 2020

Before the launch of the trailer, actor Abhishek Bachchan has introduced South star Nithya Menen as his onscreen wife in the upcoming "Breathe Into The Shadows".

Abhishek took to social media to share a new teaser of the show, which follows up the 2018 thriller series "Breathe", and also brings back Amit Sadh as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first season.

The new teaser gives hints about the storyline. The clip shows Abhishek as Avinash Sabharwal while Nithya is seen as his wife Abha. It captures the panic-stricken state of the parents looking for their missing daughter Siya.

In the clip, Abha is seen playing with her daughter before she disappears.

Since the announcement of the release date of the web show, the cast of the show has been giving hints about their characters with several teasers. The official trailer will be out on July 1.

The crime thriller marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also features Sayami Kher in a prominent role.

Director Mayank Sharma has co-written the series with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.

IANS