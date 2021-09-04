Limca Book of Records comes out with special edition to mark 30 years of publication

Mumbai, September 4, 2021

Commemorating its 50th year in India, Brand Limca and Hachette India have come out with a special edition of the Limca Book of Records (LBR) to mark 30 completed years of its publication.

This edition of the book of records is a combined edition of two challenging years and salutes stellar victories and accomplishments in human endeavour, structures, education, defence, government, science and technology, adventure, business, cinema, the natural world, literature, and the arts.

The book also honours the undefeated spirit of COVID-19 frontline warriors with a spotlight on their selfless acts. The book’s special COVID-19 feature captures milestones, compassionate actions and innovative ideas that echo the very spirit of the Limca Book of Records – persistence, resilience and triumph in the face of all odds.

Featuring over 4,000 records, the latest edition has leveraged distinct display pages, reader-friendly infographics and charts for visual appeal. Along with fascinating new records, the 2020–22 edition also includes Record Rewind capsules of earlier records and Super 30 features highlighting milestones and achievements over the past three decades.

This edition of LBR coincides with brand Limca commemorating 50 years since its inception in 1971.

Speaking about the edition, Vijaya Ghose, Editor Emeritus, LBR, noted, "This year’s edition of LBR marks a great milestone. Right from its inception, LBR received instant recognition across multiple fields and instilled a ray of hope among people."

