A must-read for fans of Guide and of good cinema

For Deepa Buty, who contributes one of the most fascinating chapters of the book, the music was the striking factor of the narrative which caught the imagination of the nation in troubled times. "Music of Guide is the soul of the film. As Shailendra remains unparalleled when it comes to philosophy in simple words, SD Burman remains unparalleled when it comes to minimum music, maximum melody. Vijay Anand is flawless when it comes to picturisation of songs. He not only takes the story forward through a song but also has a parallel story running in the song itself," she told NetIndian.

The movie begins with Wahaan Kaun Hai Tera, a melodious song by SD Burman. Deepa writes, "For those who haven't seen Guide, you can get the gist of the entire film in the song at the opening credits." She describes this song in detail to capture the journey of the movie based on the life of a tourist guide. Music is at the heart of her narrative.

"My interest in music started through radio when I was about three years old and radio is still my best companion. Seeds of love for cinema were sown by my parents - my father, a Kishore Kumar fan, and mother, a Mohammad Rafi fan. Music in Indian cinema today has become very robotic. It is all about auto tuning and gadgets. There is no personal touch and hence it lacks soul." It is not surprising that Deepa founded the immensely popular TheSongPedia.com, an online music magazine.

Guide was close to Dev Anand's heart. A dashing hero, he looked the character, Raju guide, that he played with perfection. The guide who falls in love with Rosie, an unhappily married woman. There couldn't have been a better choice than Dev Anand to play the role. "His energy was infectious. His diction and style was unique. Guide is the best example of how wonderful teamwork can create timeless classics. It is the best film of not only Dev Anand but the best thing to happen on Indian celluloid," says Deepa.

The authors give us profound insights into the making of the movie, its subsequent success, with simple writing. Published by Blue Pencil, it is a must read for fans of good cinema, and especially Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. The quiz by Bobby Sing in the last chapter marks the culmination of a riveting journey involving some of the stalwarts of Indian cinema. Vijay Anand was a colossus in film making and this book does justice to his work - Guide, an all time classic.'