Bismillah Khan's house being razed to build commercial complex

Varanasi, August 19, 2020

Late shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan's house in Varanasi's Benia Bagh is being demolished to make way for a three-storeyed building.

The house had been purchased in 1936 and it was here that Bismillah Khan lived all his life. He even turned down offers made by his disciples to settle in the US.

The house is now owned by the maestro's grandsons -- sons of late Mehtab Hussain, one of his five sons.

One of the grandsons, Sufi, said that the decision to raze the house had been taken due to financial considerations.

"A three-storeyed commercial apartment will be constructed and we will have a museum of Bismillah Khan in one part of the building. We will keep all his personal belongings, awards, commendations, etc., in this museum," he said.

Khan's disciple and foster daughter, singer Soma Ghosh, said she was "shocked" to know of the demolition of the house.

"I was shocked to know the room of 'Baba' (Khan) was demolished and his belongings thrown away. It was not just a room, but a place of worship for music-lovers. It is a heritage, and I appeal to all to preserve it," she said.