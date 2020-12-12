Bengali actor-model Arya Banerjee found dead in her Kolkata residence

Kolkata, December 12, 2020

Actor-model Arya Banerjee, the youngest daughter of sitar maestro late Pandit Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, whose real name was Debdatta Banerjee, was found dead in her posh south Kolkata residence, the police said on Saturday.

Banerjee, 35, used to stay alone at her Jodhpur Park residence with her pet. She worked in several Bollywood films, including the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Dirty Picture' (2011) and Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010). She had also done some modelling assignments in Mumbai.

According to Kolkata Police sources, the actor was found dead inside her room when the sleuths broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found her body in the bedroom on Friday.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The maid, Chandana Das, came to her place and tried to call her on both her numbers. One of her phones was switched off while the other went unanswered after several attempts. The maid informed her neighbours about the incident and later they informed the local Lake Police Station. We are investigating the matter now," an officer said.

Sources said that officers of Kolkata Police's homicide section and the forensic department visited the house of Banerjee. They collected samples from the house. But after initial investigation, nothing suspicious was found.

"We will only be able to ascertain the reason for her death once we receive the post-mortem report," a senior city police officer said.

IANS