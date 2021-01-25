Being there for those going through struggle matters, says new book on depression

New Delhi, January 25, 2021

Depression is a condition – it leaves you devastated, fighting unseen demons within yourself, crippling you, mocking you, turning life into a losing battle.

But then there is always hope when you find friends with the same condition. They understand you better and assist you without being specialists on the subject. Why do I need a mental health expert to treat me when I have found a friend who counsels with a kind heart?

Anita Peter’s To Win Your Battles Stay Alive (TWYBSA) is that friend.

"Being There Matters,” Anita emphasizes as we discuss her book that reaches out to all those suffering from depression. “Being there matters, whether it is a person going through the struggle, the support system or society,” she says.

First, a little about Anita, a woman of many parts. She did her initial schooling in Kuwait before continuing her studies in Kochi, Kerala, where her parents are settled.

She worked for some time in an airline and has been modelling for print and television ads since her early days. She was one of the top 10 finalists in the Haier Gladrags Mrs. India 2010 contest. She has also won the Kerala State Championship in Artistic and Figure Roller Skating and is a graded Mohiniyattam dancer by the national broadcaster Doordarshan. She acted in lead roles in television serials, telefilms and short films. She is also a theatre actor.

Anita, now an accomplished Mohiniyattam dancer, stays in Hyderabad, where she has founded the Lasya Drutha Centre for Performing and Fine Arts. She is also the CEO and Principal Facilitator of Persona Script, a leadership development and design company. She is a motivational speaker and the initiator of the "I-Pledge Awareness for Change", a social initiative which focuses on civic sense.

Last but not least, she is an avid motor biker. She travelled on her Harley-Davidson from Kanyakumari to Leh some years ago with a few other women bikers. More recently, she took off on a solo ride from Hyderabad to Kochi.

You would think that someone with such a full and busy life cannot fall into depression. Then again, you could be very wrong, as Anita tells you in her book.

What is it that prompted her to undertake this difficult exercise? “I decided to write this book as the voice of many who go through what I did and are unable to speak out due to several reasons that hold them back. Whatever I have written is either from personal experience or from what I have learned through my interaction with many others who were going through depression. I had this habit of writing a diary from childhood,” Anita told NetIndian.

A couple of heartbreaking experiences for Anita changed her attitude to life. She came across two cases of young people, one of them ending her life.

“One was the daughter of a priest I knew. She did not get an audience to share her depression. I also took the same path but survived to tell my story. It was a decision that came on an impulse. It was a trigger and certainly not something normal. Then I thought could I bring about a change. It was a tough phase no doubt but I am happy I could document my experiences," she said.

The book details Anita’s battle with depression at three different times with “different experience” on each occasion. She knew something was wrong but the word “mental” during reference to her condition pulled her back. “All I knew was that I was sad.” And when they asked her why could she not smile, she never had an “answer.”

The experience, as she writes, was important. It taught her to be “patient” and also understand that “acceptance” of the illness was a vital factor in the process of recovery. She then realized that to win the battle she needed to Stay Alive, which she did by making efforts to study and understand the subject of depression. The word “mental” in mental health then assumed a different connotation.