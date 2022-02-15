Audible announces new slate of content, including Pitching Pyaar

Mumbai, February 15, 2022

Audible, an Amazon company and provider of spoken-word entertainment, has announced a new slated of content, including Pitching Pyaar.

Included in the lineup are three new shows launched on Valentine’s Day; two of which are produced by popular, new age media houses, Dice media and TVF.

Among them is Pitching Pyaar, a light-hearted coming of age love story by Dice media, of a young aspiring entrepreneur (Veer Rajwant Singh) who meets the girl of his dreams (Shreya Dhanwanthary) just as his startup has its first shot at securing an investor.

They also incude Permanent Roommates S3, the first-ever audio spin-off of TVF’s popular web series featuring Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh). The third season on Audible is a prequel to the web series and reveals how this couple met and fell in love. Season 3 of the audio series meets the couple after they’ve been in a long-distance relationship, with Mikesh and Tanya realizing they are destined for a permanent future together.

Old School Romance, which evokes a sense of nostalgia, is a podcast that features celebrities such as Vishwanathan Anand (five-time World Chess Champion Grandmaster), Sharman Joshi (actor), Sanjeev Kapoor (chef), Shaan (singer and music composer), Cyrus Broacha (comedian, VJ and host), among others.

Dil Local 2 is an Audible Original podcast written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey that takes listeners through different journeys and relationships of individuals on the Mumbai local. This 10-episode podcast brings to life characters and emotions that evoke nostalgia at every stop.

In 9 Unique Stories of Love from Wattpad, listeners can enjoy popular titles from Wattpad, an online social reading platform intended for users to read and write original stories. This selection includes His Replaced Bride, Arranged Marriage, Cursed, Soft Pillows, The Girl He Never Noticed, V1 and V2, The Bad Boy and The Tomboy and Did you Get Your Period?

Listeners can also enjoy other recently launched, celebrity-voiced romantic titles including Sasural Wonder Phool featuring Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma; Darmiyaan from top producer Ekta Kapoor and featuring TV superstars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

Mine and Yours (Season 2) is a modern love triangle featuring Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait and Nakuul Mehta, that explores topics like sexuality, soulmates and finding true love.

Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, "Romance is an immensely popular genre and has been among the most listened to on Audible. This Valentine’s Day, we are adding heartfelt and fresh stories for our listeners to enjoy featuring some of India’s most celebrated talent. We are always looking for opportunities to bring diverse content and immersive experiences that our listeners can enjoy. I am confident we will be doing just that with brilliant creators like Dice Media, TVF, and Wattpad.”

Kartik Krishnan, Co-Writer, Co-Creative Director of Pitching Pyaar, Dice Media, said “To see our show, obviously very close to our hearts, come to life with the technically and aesthetically wonderful team at Audible has been a unique experience for me and everyone else at Dice Media. It has helped us discover the power of audio storytelling and its potential first hand. Pitching Pyaar is a new age romance, featuring strong, confident young lead characters - I know fans of our shows are going to enjoy listening to it.”

Actor Sumeet Vyas said, "Permanent Roommates on Audible is in its third season - surreal! This season is actually really special because it’s the immediate prequel to the show you saw on the web series, and tells the story of how this couple actually makes the shift from long-distance to living together. I can’t wait to hear how fans react when they listen to the story!”

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary said, "This is my first experience venturing into the world of audio entertainment and I couldn't have asked for anyone better than Dice Media and Audible to associate with. As an actor, this experience gave me a whole new perspective on audio storytelling. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of Nikki, who meets a young, aspiring entrepreneur, Kabir and explores an unusually romantic relationship with him – it’s such a fun, sweet story and I hope the audience enjoys listening to it."

