Audible and DC announce 2nd and 3rd instalments of audio drama The Sandman

Audio storytelling provider Audible today announced that the second and third instalments of the multi-part original audio drama series The Sandman had been greenlit.

The announcement follows The Sandman’s 2020 hugely successful debut, which broke records for the most pre-orders of any Audible Original title and earned the distinction of being the best-selling Audible Original in the company’s history.

The Sandman also occupied the #1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list in July 2020 and August 2020.

Based on The New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, The Sandman, written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC, The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III will again be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Neil Gaiman, who will also return as creative director and co-executive producer.

“Following its incredibly successful launch on Audible last summer, The Sandman thrilled audiences and established a new bar for Audible Originals, which is a testament to the quality of the audio experiences we are creating at Audible and our listeners’ appetite for them,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible.

“Audible is proud to be a home for creative visionaries who are bringing extraordinarily immersive stories, like The Sandman, to life. We cannot wait for listeners to enter The Dreaming again and wanted to give fans even more to look forward to by greenlighting not just one season but the next two highly anticipated instalments.”

Gaiman said, "It was thrilling to be a part of the fastest-selling Audible fiction title and to watch it break records. I'm excited to discover what other surprises the genius Dirk Maggs has up his sleeve in the next volumes of Audible's The Sandman.”

He added, “It's like making movies for the ear that go straight to the brain. And soon it will be time to meet the whole family, then to go back to Hell once more, as Morpheus confronts Lucifer in Season of Mists."

“I can’t wait to return to The Dreaming with Neil, DC and Audible,” said Dirk Maggs. “We have a big vision for the next two seasons and the stories in this next instalment are among the best Neil has ever told.”

The first instalment of Audible’s The Sandman, which adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series of the same name (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country), debuted in July 2020 and is available exclusively on www.audible.com/thesandman.

This second instalment will adapt Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You and Convergence from the graphic novel series and the third instalment will adapt Brief Lives and Worlds Ends, diving deeper into the world of The Sandman.

The Sandman instalments join a robust slate of Audible Original audio dramas including Yard Work written by David Koepp and starring Kevin Bacon, Phreaks starring Christian Slater and Ben McKenzie, When You Finish Saving the World written and performed by Jesse Eisenberg, and many more.

Audible, Inc. is a subsidiary of Amazon.com and its content includes more than 600,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

DC is a WarnerMedia Company that creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels.

Neil Gaiman is a New York Times bestselling author and the creator of books, graphic novels, short stories, film and television for all ages, including Norse Mythology, Neverwhere, Coraline, The Graveyard Book, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, The View from the Cheap Seats, and The Sandman comic series published by DC.

Dirk Maggs writes and directs immersive, densely layered audio stories that fire the imagination. At the BBC, his groundbreaking 'audio movies' featuring DC Comics' Superman and Batman dazzled Douglas Adams, who asked Dirk to bring The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy back to its original home, BBC Radio.

In the last decade, Maggs has worked closely with Gaiman to adapt and direct BBC versions of Neverwhere, Stardust and Neil and Terry Pratchett's Good Omens. For Audible, Dirk adapted and produced The X-Files, starring Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, and four epic audio adventures set in the Alien universe.

