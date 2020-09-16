'Tehas Nehas', a romantic number from movie 'Khaali Peeli', is out

Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of "chase and escape" situations.

The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee’s new platform - Zee Plex.

