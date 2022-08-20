Sculpting a Village Haat!

Vadodara, August 20, 2022

Mayadhar Sahu was a young boy often accompanying his grandfather to the town near his village in north Odisha to buy goods in wholesale to stock the latter's modest shop in the village. The item that always fascinated Mayadhar was the garlic bulbs – either piled up in a basket or woven in a bunch to be suspended from the ceiling or by a hook against the kitchen wall.

(Onions and garlic are generally bought and stocked in large quantities, in village households, when they are harvested and available at cheaper rates. The rural skill of weaving them in a bunch, so that they can be suspended such that rats and insects don’t get to them, and the bulbs are continuously aired so they do not rot, is also fast disappearing.)

When Mayadhar finished school and moved to Bhubhaneshwar to study fine arts, he was terribly homesick. He took a lot more time than his urban counterparts to understand the different styles of art creation, especially abstract art.

Then one day he walked to the local vegetable market, and suddenly he felt at home. He got to his college studio having acquired a small piece of marble and began working on it to create highly realistic small garlic bulbs. A friend walked in and asked him what he was doing, peeling garlic in the studio. That’s when he knew what he was good at, what he enjoyed, and what he must practice assiduously to make his mark as a sculptor.

Then began the long journey of exploration of different mediums – marble, marble dust, wood, metal, terracotta, paper, natural fibres, dry leaves, nails – to understand what best will work for the kind of sculptures he had in mind. Without really knowing it, Mayadhar was working really very hard to achieve what is known as hyper-realism.

In Odisha it was difficult as well as expensive to access large blocks of marble. So he found an effective solution in using marble dust and the technique of casting to create small vegetables with details such as capsicums, chillies, ginger and so on.