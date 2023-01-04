Muzaffar Ali’s non-cinema creative spheres to unveil at Delhi show

New Delhi, January 4, 2023

Celebrated director Muzaffar Ali’s lesser-known but equally powerful artistic engagements outside of cinema are set for a milestone public view from next week, as select paintings, collages, sketches and designed objects of the 78-year-old polymath will be on display for eleven days in the capital.

The January 11-21 "Muzaffar Ali" exhibition at Bikaner House near India Gate will throw light on a variety of mediums that have kept the multifaceted artist busy beyond the world of movies.

Curated by scholar-author Uma Nair, the pioneering show by Masha Art will feature a comprehensive body of the artist’s works in the past four decades.

Even as his first movie Gaman (1978) and Umrao Jaan three years later catapulted Muzaffar to instant fame, his primary engagement with art has been with the brush and colours. That has been the case in times as recent as the peak COVID-19 months last year, during which he conceived and completed big-size paintings that will be also feature at the upcoming event.

The show will be open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on all days.

“My relationship with sketch-pen and brush, crayon and acrylic and oil is both organic and scientific. All my hazy graduation knowledge of geology, botany and chemistry creates subtle cerebral bridges of a visual grammar,” notes Muzaffar, who was born into an erstwhile royal family in Lucknow. “Today they reflect my childlike ignorance and inquisitiveness. Yet they stand out in my art as I celebrate the itch in my hands to draw.”