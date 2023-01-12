Muzaffar Ali’s debut show on non-film art ventures starts in Delhi

New Delhi, January 12, 2023

Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali’s less-known but fascinating trysts with other visual arts came into full view in the national capital on Wednesday with the opening of an 11-day exhibition of his paintings, collages, sketches and designed objects.

Visitors at Bikaner House near India Gate got their first-ever chance to sense the breadth and depth of the septuagenarian polymath’s creative works beyond cinema — most vitally as the director of Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan, three years after Gaman in 1978.

The milestone show, hosted by Masha Art, has been curated by scholar Uma Nair following a year’s research. Named "Muzaffar Ali", the January 11-21 event is open to the public from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on all days.

The exhibition encapsulates the 78-year-old artist’s most defining non-movie engagements over the past four decades, according to the organisers.

Nair, addressing literati, designers, authors, scholars and art-lovers at the venue, said the show effectively anchors on the concept of Purusha and Prakriti, the country’s oldest of philosophies.

“The artworks stand testimony to the beauty of the universe and Muzaffar’s love for his own experience hinged on the beauty of the earth," she said.

As Masha Art’s Samarth Mathur and Sanat Mathur note, the show lends itself to multiple perspectives on Muzaffar’s rich art practices which has remained largely obscure even in the art circuits. The duo gifted "Muzaffar Ali" catalogue to guests, including Bikaner House Commissioner Shubhra Singh.