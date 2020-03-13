Exhibition on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre opens at National Archives of India

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

An exhibition on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre opened here on Thursday on the 130th Foundation Day of the National Archives of India.

P L Sahu, Secretary, Culture inaugurated the exhibition at the National Archives premises in the presence of Director General of National Archives of India Chandan Sinha.

Based on original documents, this exhibition is an endeavour to commemorate the centenary of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre covering a period from (1915-50). The exhibition will remain open for public viewing until April 30, an official press release said.

The exhibition is primarily presented with the help of original and digital copies of archival documents relating to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre available in the archives, the release added.

