Anoroc Technologies launches Bamchik app platform for short video creation

Q: With Bamchik being available to users below the age of 13, how does it compare with other apps in terms of content use, safety measures and privacy concerns?

A: In terms of content, we have people from theatre, entertainment industry such as actors and singers who are already lined up on our app and they might be the best ones to create amazing content for people.

For safety measures and privacy concerns, you can set an account to be private so that all videos can only be seen by the creator and no one else on the platform. With a private account, you can approve or deny users and limit incoming messages to followers only. Users under 13 will have their accounts set to private-by-default, which means only someone who the user approves as a follower can view their videos.

For users under 13 we are also disabling the feature of direct messaging.

Every content that is uploaded is moderated by our backend team which works round the clock to check if someone is uploading inappropriate content.

We will also be introducing a digital wellbeing element - in which we send alerts to the users under 13 if they are using the app for more than 45 minutes.