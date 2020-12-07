Amazon lines up horror titles on Audible, Audible Suno and Prime Video

New Delhi, December 7, 2020

Amazon has lined up a selection of audiobooks, shows and movies in the horror genre on Audible, Audible Suno and Prime Video for its audience this winter.

"Right from slightly spooky shows to spine-tingling series and movies, brace yourself for a scary experience," a press release from Amazon said.

The titles include "Bhoot Kaal", a series narrated by veteran radio personality Neelesh Misra (now available as a skill on Alexa), "Kaali Awaazein’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice, Madhuri Shekar’s "Evil Eye" (which is also available on Amazon Prime Video), eerie childhood tales in "Chuppe Saaye" and the nail biting suspense in "The Lie" (available also on Amazon Prime Video).

The following are the titles:

Bhoot Kaal: A 30-episode series on Audible Suno created and narrated by Neelesh Misra, the series is based on supernatural and horror stories from across urban and rural India that play on the fear of the unknown. The stories are fictional and created purely for the purpose of evoking thrill and entertainment. Audible as a part of their recent collaboration with Alexa also announced the launch of a new skill with Neelesh’s audio show Bhoot Kaal. With this new skill, an Alexa owner will be able to play the audio show Bhootkaal on their device simply saying “Alexa, play Bhoot Kaal" in English and “Alexa, Bhoot Kaal Sunaao" in Hindi.

Thriller Factory: It is a 10-episode series from Audible Suno directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu, and Sachin Khedekar. Adapted from the work of celebrated writer Ved Prakash Sharma and created with an immersive score inspired by 80s Bollywood movies, every episode takes you into the blood-soaked underbelly of India’s best pulp fiction.

Chuppe Saaye: A 38-episode series from Audible Suno, conceived and created by Indrani Chakrabarti, directed by Anirban Bhattacharyya and produced by EmVeeBee Media Private Ltd., it features supernatural, paranormal, horror, suspense and crime stories from the best of English, Bengali and regional literature. From strange creatures emerging from a moonlit lake, to a deadly stalker following a schoolmaster in the dead of the night, or a lifeless doll coming to the rescue of a little girl, and the sad tale of a patient fighting his inner demons.

Kaali Awaazein: A 10-episode, fictional series from Audible Suno starring Amitabh Bachchan, written and directed by Mantra, this psychological thriller is inspired by ghost stories, supernatural sightings, and strange phenomena reported from the most haunted places across India. Every episode features a new story and an immersive 3-D sound experience that will place you at the very centre of the story.

Lights Out: This is based on a woman who is haunted by a creature that only appears when the lights go out. It stars Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Alexander Dipersia.

The Lie: Starring Joey King, The Lie is a psychological thriller revolving around a web of lies and deception created when two desperate parents attempt to cover up their teenage daughter’s impulsive murder of her best friend. This one is available on Amazon Prime Video.

