Akshay Kumar to go into the wild with Bear Grylls

"You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls," he captioned the picture.



In the teaser, the actor and the host are seen in a jungle environment, swinging towards each other on ropes.



The special episode will premiere on September 11 on Discovery+, and September 14 on Discovery channel.



The show features Bear Grylls taking prominent stars on 48-hour journeys into the wild, where they are faced with inhospitable conditions.



In 2019, PM Narendra Modi had joined Grylls for a special episode of the adventure-survival series as they visited and shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.



Later, Rajinikanth and Grylls explored Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. They shot for the episode for six hours in a day in the forest area.



At the moment, Akshay is currently in the UK, where he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film, "BellBottom".

