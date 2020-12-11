Actress Shikha Malhotra suffers paralysis after stroke, hospitalised

Mumbai, December 11, 2020

Actress Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to hospital after suffering a major stroke. The right side of the actress' body has been badly affected and she is admitted to Juhu's Cooper Hospital.

This has happened just a month after the actress recovered from Covid-19.

Shikha's PR manager Ashwani Shukla told IANS: "She got a major stroke. The right side of her body has been affected badly. She is admitted to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle."

"Shikha suffered a paralysis stroke late on December 10 and has been admitted to the hospital. She is unable to talk and is currently undergoing treatment," revealed her manager.

Shikha, who is also a nursing degree holder, had voluntarily nursed Covid patients for six months starting from the lockdown and contracted the virus herself in October, this year.

The actress, who had shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in "Fan", kept providing updates on her health on Instagram during her illness and informed netizens after her recovery.

IANS