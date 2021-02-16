Actor Sandeep Nahar found dead in his home in apparent case of suicide

Mumbai, February 16, 2021

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who posted a suicide note on his Facebook page on Monday, was found hanging in his bedroom at his home here a few hours later.

According to police authorities, the actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife and her friends. They rushed him to a hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sandeep, who has worked in films such as "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Kesari", had written a long post where he said that his wife had made his life terrible in two years of marriage and he could not take it anymore.

He had also uploaded a video along with the suicide post talking about undergoing stress in career and his wife harassing him and threatening to ruin his career.

In the note, he had written: "I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life. I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated."

According to officials, no complaint has been filed so far from Nahar's family.

Meanwhile, Sandeep's last post, along with his last video, has been deleted from his Facebook page.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who had worked with Sandeep in the film Kesari, condoled the actor's death.

"Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar's passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life's unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul," he said on Twitter.

