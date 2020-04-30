Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Mumbai, April 30, 2020

Popular Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a hospital here this morning after a prolonged battle with cancer.

He was 67. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, a well-known actress, daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor, who is also a successful actor.

His death was announced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !" Bachchan said in a post.

Kapoor, one of the three sons of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, had been admitted to the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here yesterday after complaining that he was not feeling well.

"He is hospitalised. Neetu is by his side. He is not well," his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had told the media in the early hours of yesterday.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Incidentally, Kapoor, who is known to regularly tweet on social media, has not done so after April 2.

The news of Kapoor's death came just a day after the Hindi film industry lost another accomplished actor, Irrfan Khan, in the early hours of yesterday.

(With inputs from IANS)

NNN