Actor Rajinikanth decides not to enter politics

Chennai, December 29, 2020

In an anti-climax to his much expected political plunge, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced his decision to back out citing his health condition.

In a three-page letter posted on his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said despite severe precautions taken at the shooting of "Annatthe" movie four persons tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor said while he tested negative for coronavirus, his blood pressure fluctuated and hence was hospitalised in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure will affect his transplanted kidney.

He said the movie shooting got postponed resulting in the loss of crores of rupees and jobs for many.

"All because of my health condition. I am looking at this as a warning given to me by the God," Rajinikanth said.

The actor also said it is not possible to bring out an uprising amongst the people campaigning via social media after floating a party.

"I have to address public meetings, meet lakhs of people," he said.

According to him, even in a group of 120 persons (movie shooting team) he was in hospital for three days owing to some people testing positive for coronavirus. And now there is a new virus mutant.

Rajinikanth said as he is taking immunosuppressants, anti-coronavirus vaccine may not be effective and if his health gets affected his fellow political passengers might face various problems.

"Hence with much regret I am saying that I am not in a position to start a political party and enter politics. Only I know the pain when I announce this," Rajinikanth said.

The actor said that, without entering politics, he will serve the people.

IANS