Actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke, hospitalised

Mumbai, November 29, 2020

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy suffered brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil, and is currently hospitalised in the city.

The actor, who shot to popularity in the 1990s, was shooting in Kargil for a project when he suffered the brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, according to a report by filminformation.com.

The 52-year-old actor is in the ICU, and is reportedly responding well to the treatment.

He was shooting for film "LAC: Live The Battle" at Kargil. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta.

It is being believed that the exreme weather conditions caused the stroke.

Roy shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" at the age of 22. He went on to work with the filmmaker in the 1990s in films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee". After lying low for some time, the actor joined the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006, and emerged as the winner.

IANS