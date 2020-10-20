Actor Prithviraj tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

Kochi, October 20, 2020

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and gone into isolation.

The tests were conducted at the end of a shooting schedule in Ernakulam for the movie Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana".

In a post on micro-blogging site Twitter, the Malayalam superstar said that he was asymptomatic and was doing fine now.

"I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's 'Jana Gana Mana' since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures.

"As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated.

"Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern," he added.

Prithviraj had earlier undergone seven days of institutional quarantine in May after he and other members of the crew of the Malayalam movie "Aadujeevitham" returned to India after being stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. He and the others finally returned to India one of the repatriation flights organised by the Government as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. Later, he had tested negative for COVID-19.

NNN