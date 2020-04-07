Acclaimed Kerala actor Indrans traces his roots, makes masks

- Home
Thiruvananthapuram, April 7, 2020
Indrans, 63, a hugely popular award-winning comedian and character artiste who has donned greasepaint for over 500 films in a career spanning four decades, on Tuesday returned to his erstwhile profession of tailoring and stitched a face mask.
Indrans arrived at the jail complex here and demonstrated how to stitch masks as part of the Kerala Police's announcement that they would supply half a million masks to the public.
Indrans, a tailor by profession, started his career in the Malayalam film industry as a costume designer before turning into an actor.
In 2018, he bagged the Kerala State award for the best actor in the film 'Aalorukam'.
IANS