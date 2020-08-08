Abhishek Bachchan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

Mumbai, August 8, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital, the actor revealed on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts on Saturday afternoon.

"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this.thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" tweeted @juniorbachchan on his blue-tick Twitter handle.

Shortly after that Abhishek posted a picture on Instagram of the "care board" that was maintained on his behalf at the hospital. On the board, the "Discharge Plan" column says, "Yes".

As a caption he wrote on Instagram: "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn't have done it without them."

Abhishek, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised with Covid-19 in July. On August 2, Big B was discharged but Abhishek continued to be in the hospital.

IANS