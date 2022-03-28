Aadi Bazaar showcasing tribal culture and cuisine at Statue of Unity in Kevadia

Ahmedabad, March 28, 2022

“Aadi Bazar,” an 11-day festival featuring an exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabrics, and jewellery from across 10 states of India got underway near the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, in Narmada district of Gujarat on Saturday.

Organised by TRIFED, the exhibition was inaugurated by Nimishaben Suthar, Minister of State for Tribal Development, Gujarat.

The exhibition featuring organic tribal products and handcrafted wares has more than 100 stalls representing more than 10 states from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Suthar said, “It was primarily due to the efforts of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s First Deputy Prime Minister, that India exists in a unified manner. It was therefore one of his main aspirations for the country to be inclusive and united. This great monument, the tallest statue in the world, is a testament to the values – national, spiritual and cultural – that Sardar Patel espoused and stood by.

“Moreover, this district is primarily a tribal area. I am very happy to note that an Aadi Bazaar- a celebration of tribal life, culture and customs – will take place in this tribal dominant area and lead to all-around development.

TRIFED Chairman Ramsinh Rathwa said the Aadi Bazaar will help disseminate tribal culture from across the country to a larger audience. The statute being a bustling and international tourist attraction will aid in its success.”

Another Aadi Bazaar at SAIL Exhibition Ground, Rourkela, Odisha will be held from March 30 to April 8. These Aadi Bazaars which represent the basic ethos of tribal life are a part of TRIFED’s intensified efforts to improve the livelihoods of the underprivileged tribals, who have been majorly impacted in the past two years.

The Aadi Bazaar is an initiative that helps enable the economic welfare of these communities and bring them closer to mainstream development.

