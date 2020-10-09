'A Suitable Boy' to release on Netflix on October 23

Mumbai, October 9, 2020

A Suitable Boy, the series based on Vikram Seth's bestselling book of the same name, will be released on Netflix on October 23.

Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, entwined in Mira Nair’s excellence.

"After being aired by the BBC in the UK and Ireland, the series is all set for its global release on Netflix on October 23, 2020 (excluding America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and China)," a press release from the entertainment streaming service said.