51st IFFI to open with Indian premiere of ‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg

New Delhi, January 3, 2021

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will open on January 16 in Goa with the Indian premiere of the movie "Another Round" by Thomas Vinterberg.

The movie, starring Cannes Best Actor Award winner Mads Mikkelsen, is among a star-studded line up of movies being showcased at IFFI. It is also Denmark’s official entry to the Oscars.

The festival will also witness the world premiere of "Mehrunisa". The film by Sandeep Kumar will premier mid-fest. Starring formidable actor Farrukh Jaffar, it narrates the story of a woman’s lifelong dream.

The festival will close on January 24 with the India premiere of the historical drama "Wife of a Spy" by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. The Japanese film bagged the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival.

This edition is being organised in a hybrid mode for the first time and will comprise both online and in-person experience. The festival will have a line-up of famous movies with a total of 224 films from across the globe. These include 21 non-feature films and 26 feature films under the Indian Panorama films section.

Media registration for the festival has opened and would be available till January 10. Applicants should be above 21 years of age as on January 1 with professional experience of covering major International Film Festivals such as IFFI for a minimum of three years.

