10 Interesting YouTube channels that you can explore with your data pack

Mumbai, March 22, 2022

Since its introduction in 2005, YouTube has had millions of visitors per day. This online video sharing and social media platform owned by Google is the second most visited website, right after Google itself. And for all the right reasons.

YouTube has something for everyone! Whether you want to watch food videos or comic sketches, makeup tutorials or gaming videos, YouTube has got you covered.

In fact, it has videos on almost everything under the sky and beyond.

But, this YouTube video streaming comes at the cost of your data. So today, we’ve got you a list of interesting YouTube channels that you can watch on your data pack without the worry of exhausting it too soon.

Tasty

Gone are the days when we talked about eating to stay alive. In today’s era, a vast majority is living to eat and trying different cuisines. Thus, the demand for content around food keeps rising. Catering to these needs is the world's largest food network, Tasty.

From quick and easy recipes to timed cooking series Tasty has something for all the food lovers out there. Some of the most popular shows on Tasty are “Make It Fancy”, “Eat Your Feed”, “Making It Big”, among others.

I Tested 3 Viral TikTok Vegan Asian Recipes

FilterCopy

Who doesn’t like some “freshly brewed” relatable, sharable content, right? And Pocket Aces’ FilterCopy does just that. The team at FC makes amazing short videos that you can easily browse on your phone without exhausting too much data from your Airtel data booster plan.

FilterCopy hosts some of the most relatable short videos describing our day-to-day interactions. Whether it is with our best friend, our significant other, our parents or even our bosses. People love their videos and that’s why they currently have a base of 9.28M subscribers.

FilterCopy | Office First Month VS Notice Period | Ft. @Salonayyy

WatchMojo.com

Who doesn’t like a great countdown list right? Well, looks like the folks back at WatchMojo.com got the hint, which is why they’ve been ranking pop culture ever since 2006. WatchMojo has the top 10 lists on everything right from Music, TV, Film to even Video Games.

They cover a wide range of topics from Pop Culture, Celebrity, Movies, Music, TV, Film, Video Games, Politics, News, Comics and Superheroes. The channel has at least 4 or more “Top 10” videos published daily. So, subscribe and get the expert rankings on almost everything.

Top 20 Celebrity Rumors That Turned Out To Be True

ALTER

Disclaimer: Do not watch this channel if you’re alone or get scared easily. But, if you’re like us who loves to watch horror films and series. This YouTube channel is perfect for you. ALTER is an ever-expanding YouTube channel, showcasing the most daring storytellers in the world of horror. The channel hosts a range of cutting-edge horror short films from filmmakers around the world.

ALTER releases a new horror short film every Tuesday and Thursday. So, you'll be getting regular refills of content to watch.

Horror Short Film "BED"| ALTER | Online Premiere

The Dodo

Are you somebody who loves and cares about Animals? Then there’s a high chance you’ve already heard about the YouTube channel called "The Dodo". If not, you better subscribe to them soon. With a goal to make caring about animals a viral cause, The Dodo uploads numerous videos around every animal without limiting to only uploading dog or cat videos.

If you start watching these videos, you’ll surely fall in love with animals, be entertained while doing it, and feel empowered to help or rescue more animals in need.

Proof That Saving An Animal's Life Is Pure Magic | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Technical Guruji

Want to learn about all things tech, but in Hindi? Technical Guruji has got you covered. Hosted by Indian YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, Technical Guruji is the channel that talks about various aspects of technology such as new launches, specifics and features, interesting hacks and more.

Technical Guruji houses a series of videos such as the Tech Talks, Technology Explained, Sunday Masala and more. So, if you look forward to being tech-savvy then Technical Guruji is the channel you need to subscribe to.

How to Track Stolen Phone? IMEI Tracking? Find IMEI of Stolen Phone? What to do?

REACT

The REACT channel on YouTube has been all about the reactions for the last 10 years and more. It offers a wide range of videos from award-winning REACT series, to shows across scripted, unscripted, animation, interactive, TV series, feature films and more.

Teens and Parents React To Euphoria | REACT

CinemaSins

The folks back at CinemaSins believe that “No movie is without sin” and we totally agree. After all, with so many movies being made every day, it’s hard to stay “sin-free”. And the creators of CinemaSins will never let you forget that.

Creators Jeremy Scott and Chris Atkinson love analysing almost every movie on the block and coming up with all the sins the makers committed while making the said movie. Subscribe and enjoy new sins videos premiering every Tuesday & Thursday.

Everything Wrong With The Princess Diaries In 21 Minutes Or Less

Total Gaming

Calling all the gamers out there. Whether you want to see someone playing games on their mobile phone or computer, Total Gaming is the channel for you. Here, you can see the YouTuber Ajay playing games like Free Fire, Call Of Duty Mobile, Pubg, GTA 5 and more.

Youtubers Vs 6 Pro Season2 Hip Hop Elite Players Ft. Ajjubhai & Desi Gamers - Garena Free Fire

5-Minute Crafts

No matter how many people criticize the hacks and tricks shown in the 5-Minute Craft videos, you can’t deny the fact that people love watching them. In fact, a lot of people even try out some of their interesting hacks.

No matter how many people criticize the hacks and tricks shown in the 5-Minute Craft videos, you can't deny the fact that people love watching them. In fact, a lot of people even try out some of their interesting hacks.

For the unversed, 5-Minute Crafts is the YouTube channel offering videos on fun DIY projects, crafts, hacks and more. So, if you're up for a fun time, watch their videos and get crafty!

BEST SKINCARE HACKS || Beauty Tricks That Actually Work

