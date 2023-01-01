Two dead in fire at old-age home in Delhi

New Delhi, January 1, 2023

Two persons were killed after a fire broke out in an old-age home in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-2 on Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire department got a call about the incident at around 5.15 a.m. Soon after getting the call the fire department sent four fire tenders to the spot.

"The fire was on the second and third floors of the building. An old-age care centre was being run here. Two persons were killed in the incident while we rescued six others from the site," said the official.

The rescue operation was going on. The fire department said that the fire was under control.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, but an electrical short-circuit was suspected.

IANS