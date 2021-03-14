Two bikers killed in road accident in Delhi, one injured

New Delhi, March 14, 2021

Two men in their early twenties were killed and one injured after the bike they were travelling on hit the median on a road in Dwarka here on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit and Vikas. Police said that the staff reached at the spot and found one red colour Pulsar motor-cycle and two broken helmets. Blood was also found on the spot.

During enquiry in the hospital, injured Vineet, aged about 21 years, a resident of Dasrathpuri, stated that his friend Sumit came to their house to meet them. After that Vineet, along with his brother Vikas, were going to Dwarka to drop Sumit when the accident occurred.

Vikas was riding the motorcycle. After crossing the power house, their motorcycle hit with the road divider and Sumit and Vikas died on the spot.

IANS