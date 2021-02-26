Delhi: Teen Mercedes driver held for mowing down scooterist

New Delhi, February 26, 2021

A teenager was arrested for mowing down a scooterist in Delhi's Vasant Vihar with his Mercedes car and later fleeing the spot, police said on Friday.

The accused, 18-year-old Aryan Jain, is the son of a jeweller, who owns a shop in Saket Mall.

"The accused has been arrested and medical examination done. Legal proceedings are underway," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The deceased has been identified as Antony Joseph, who was riding the scooty on Thursday night when he was run over by the speeding Mercedes. Joseph was a domestic help and was killed on the spot.

Police said that the deceased was a permanent resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. His wife is a cook at the house of an American embassy official at Vasant Vihar, where both lived in the servant quarters.

IANS