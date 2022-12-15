Delhi acid attack: Three accused sent to 2-day police custody

New Delhi, December 15, 2022

A Delhi court on Thursday sent three youth arrested for their alleged involvement in an incident of acid attack on Wednesday on a 17-year-old school girl to two days in police custody, officials said.

The arrested individuals -- Sachin Arora, Harshit Aggarwal a.k.a. Honey and Virender Singh a.k.a. Sonu -- were presented before Metropolitan Magistrate, Dwarka Courts who sent them to police remand for two days.

A day after the shocking incident, the Delhi Police on Thursday also issued notice to Flipkart, from where the accused had bought the acid.

"The acid has been procured online through Flipkart. A notice has been sent to Flipkart to provide information regarding the seller and the particular transaction. They have also been asked regarding compliance of regulations related to sale of acid," said M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The sale of acid is banned in the market but Sachin had bought it online from the e-commerce platform.

The 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid on Wednesday morning near Dwarka Mor while she was on her way to school along with her sister.

Arora, along with Harshit and Virender, had allegedly planned and hatched the conspiracy a few days ago to throw acid on the girl after his friendship with her ended in September this year, an official said.

All the three accused are residents of the same locality where the girl resides.

"At the time of the incident, Harshit was riding the bike. Virender aided the accused persons by being part of the criminal conspiracy," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday also issued notice to Flipkart and Amazon for selling acid on their platforms.

IANS