At 395, Delhi records highest number of Covid deaths in single day

New Delhi, April 30, 2021

Delhi on Thursday recorded as many as 395 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest in a single day in the national capital since the pandemic broke out in India early last year.

The capital also registered 24,235 new cases of infection during this period.

The latest numbers come at a time when patients continue to face difficulties in getting admission to hospitals as well as an acute shortage of medical oxygen and some drugs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has, however, said there was "no more panic on availability of oxygen".

During the last 24 hours, 73,851 tests were done. Out of them, 32.82 per cent were found to be positive for the coronavirus. Besides, since Wednesday, 25,615 corona patients in Delhi have also recovered.

So far, a total of 15,772 people have died due to the coronavirus in Delhi. There are currently 97,977 active Covid-19 patients in the capital.

