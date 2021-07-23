National Rail & Transportation Institute extends last dates for application for its 2021-22 programmes

Vadodara, July 23, 2021

The National Rail & Transportation Institute (NRTI) at Vadodara in Gujarat has extended the last dates for application to its BBA, BSc, BTech, MBA and MSc programmes for the academic year 2021-22.

The deemed to be university, established by the Ministry of Railways, decided to extend the date following the revised schedule of the class XII examination results, JEE Mains, University undergraduate results and the calendar of admissions and academic session announced by AICTE and UGC.

NRTI Vice-Chancellor Alka Arora Misra said the date has been extended taking into account the problems faced by students whose life has been affected by the COVID pandemic.

The last date to apply for the BBA, BSc, MSc and MBA programmes will now be August 21 and that for B. Tech. programmes will be September 15, giving students adequate time to evaluate their options, an official press release said.

Students can apply and register for the entrance test, online at www.nrti.edu.in. Only online applications are accepted.

The undergraduate programmes comprise BBA in Transportation Management; BSc in Transportation Technology; B.Tech. in Rail Infrastructure Engineering; B. Tech. in Rail Systems and Communication Engineering; B. Tech. in Mechanical and Rail Engineering to be offered at IRIMEE, Jamalpur

The post-graduate programmes are MBA Transportation Management; MBA Supply Chain Management; MSc Transport Technology and Policy; MSc Transport Information Systems and Analytics; MSc Railway Systems Engineering & Integration (International degree programme offered in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, UK).

The post-graduate diploma programmes are PGDM Transportation/Logistics; PGDM Transport Infrastructure Development & Financing/ Project Management.

The admission to BBA, BSc and Postgraduate courses is based on a national admission test conducted by NRTI in various centres across the country, while admission to the B Tech programmes is based on JEE Mains score.

Last year, more than 7,000 students competed for 425 seats in the Institute. The Institute has an eminent Board that includes two serving Directors of IITs, prominent academics and industry leaders. It is chaired by the Chairman of the Railway Board, who is also the Chancellor of the University.

The Institute offers high-quality Rail & Transportation focussed programmes and has international collaborations with some of the top Universities in the world including the University of Birmingham, UC Berkeley and Cornell. The first batch of undergraduate students of the BBA and BSc programmes graduating this year have been placed with major Indian and multi-national companies including Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Group, Adani Group, L&T, Mahindra Group, Hindustan Unilever, Siemens, KEC International and other leading organizations.

NNN